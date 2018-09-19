Zero-tolerance for corrupt officials

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority Director General Amna Imran Khan has announced that zero-tolerance will be observed for the officials involved in corruption and using delaying tactics for redressing public grievance.

She was talking to reporters during an ‘Open Kacheri’ at the One Window Cell of LDA on Tuesday. She said that the officers guilty of delaying response on public application will be charged a fine of Rs100 per day which will be deposited in the ‘Diamer Bhasha Dam Fund’. She further said that a bank will be requested for setting up a deposit booth at One Window Cell of LDA for this purpose.

She said that providing relief to the people and solving their problems rank high on the priority agenda of new government. For this purpose, red-tapism will have to be eradicated and working environment and culture in LDA needed to be reformed. She directed the officers concerned for simplifying and shortening various SOPs being used for disposing of day-to-day work. She said these SOPs were not ‘scared scripts’ and could be amended in the best interest of public at large.

She revealed that the main reason behind the delay in issuance of NOC to citizens was the incomplete land record at the time of land acquisition for new housing schemes. She however promised to take all possible steps for providing relief to the general public. Meanwhile, Staff of the Enforcement Directorate of Lahore Development Authority conducted an anti-encroachment operation, in Green Town and Gulberg here on Tuesday.