Man dies in Lahore after falling off roof

LAHORE: An employee of Mayo Hospital fell off the roof of his house in the Gawalmandi area on Tuesday. The victim identified as Irfan hailed from Gawalmandi and served as a driver in the Mayo Hospital. On the day of the incident, Irfan, who was asleep at the roof of his house, got up in the morning and was going to the washroom when he slipped and fell off the roof of his house. As a result of which he died on the spot.