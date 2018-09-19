Oil discovered in Ziarat

KARACHI: The joint venture of the Ziarat Exploration licence has discovered hydrocarbons from its exploratory well Bolan East-1 ST-I, located in Kachhi district of Balochistan. The well flowed a cumulative of 1,500 barrels/day, a statement said on Tuesday.

The joint venture comprises operator Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) with 60 percent working interest and PPL E&P Europe Limited, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) with 40 percent working interest in the Ziarat block, it added.

The drill stem tests carried out in Chiltan and Moro / Mughal Kot formations, wherein the Chiltan formation flowed 810 barrels/day, whereas Moro / Mughal Kot formation flowed 690 barrels/day during pre-acid well test operations.

Furthermore, it is expected that the oil flow rate from Moro / Mughal Kot Formation will increase after the acid stimulation job. The discovery is being further evaluated from the commercial perspective, it said.