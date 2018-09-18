Two US basketball players stabbed

BUCHAREST: Two American basketball players have been stabbed in a fight in eastern Romania with one of them shifted to a hospital in Bucharest, local police said. Darrell Bowie, 24, and Joseph McClain, 25, who signed for ACS Cuza Sport de Braila last month, were attacked in the city on Saturday night while out with several team-mates. Both men were rushed to a local hospital where they underwent surgery. The condition of Bowie, who suffered perforated wounds, was said to be "unpredictable".