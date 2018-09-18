Britain’s Meghan launches cookbook

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: In her first solo charity project, Meghan, the newly-wed wife of Britain’s Prince Harry, launches a cookbook this week in support of families affected by the Grenfell Tower fire disaster in London. The Duchess of Sussex has written the foreword to the recipe collection entitled “Together: Our Community Cookbook”, produced by women who suffered from the fatal blaze. The June 2017 fire in a 24-storey residential block killed 71 people and left many more living in temporary accommodation. Women from the affected community made use of a kitchen in a local Muslim cultural centre to prepare food for their families. The duchess has made several visits to the kitchen and helped bring the book to fruition, as well as narrating a video about the initiative. “I immediately felt connected to this community kitchen; it is a place for women to laugh, grieve, cry and cook together,” she wrote in the foreword. “Melding cultural identities under a shared roof, it creates a space to feel a sense of normalcy — in its simplest form, the universal need to connect, nurture, and commune through food, through crisis or joy.
