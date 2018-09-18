Six years later

It is astonishing that the Baldia Factory fire case is still at the pre-trial stage. The families of the 258 workers who were burnt alive are running from pillar to post to seek justice. The authorities concerned seem to have done nothing during the last six years to ensure that justice is served.

Both the PPP and the PML-N governments have only made tall and hollow claims that culprits won’t be able to escape justice. It is time that the government paid attention to this case on a priority basis.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad