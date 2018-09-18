Tue September 18, 2018
World

AFP
September 18, 2018

Russian ‘FB’ bans Myanmar army chief, hardline monk

YANGON: Russian social media site VKontakte (VK) has followed Facebook by banning Myanmar’s army chief and a nationalist monk known for stirring up Islamophobia in a country condemned globally for the treatment of its Rohingya Muslims.

Facebook blacklisted Senior General Min Aung Hlaing and other top military brass three weeks ago after a damning report by UN investigators called for their prosecution for genocide over the army’s brutal crackdown on the Rohingya.

The military head immediately opened up an account on VK, which has a very similar blue and white interface to its Silicon Valley counterpart but is hosted by Myanmar’s staunch ally Russia.

He quickly amassed some 37,000 followers but users on Monday were greeted with a message that the account had been suspended "due to a violation of the VK terms of service". VK told AFP that the accounts of Min Aung Hlaing and hardline abbot Wirathu had been "blocked permanently after receiving many complaints from users", adding that it had hired Burmese-speaking moderators to monitor posts.

