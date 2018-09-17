Mon September 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Petroleum Division finds something fishy in Qatar LNG deal

Petroleum Division finds something fishy in Qatar LNG deal
To fix Pakistan, all Imran Khan needs is…

To fix Pakistan, all Imran Khan needs is…
New Pakistan, old hurdles

New Pakistan, old hurdles
ECC okays gas tariff hike

ECC okays gas tariff hike
PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam
Imran Khan promises master plan for Karachi

Imran Khan promises master plan for Karachi
70 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

70 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

PTI govt is behaving like a retailer who has been handed the finance of a multinational company

PTI govt is behaving like a retailer who has been handed the finance of a multinational company
PPP MPA submits resolution against Kalabagh dam

PPP MPA submits resolution against Kalabagh dam

Top Story

A
Agencies
September 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Indian army man among three accused in Haryana student’s gang rape

CHANDIGARH: One of the three accused in the alleged gang rape of a 19-year-old woman is an army man posted in Rajasthan and a police team has been sent to arrest him, Haryana DGP BS Sandhu said.

The police also released the pictures of the suspects named Munish, Nishu and Pankaj — the Indian army personnel. The trio allegedly abducted the woman from a bus stop and raped her in Haryana’s Mahendargarh district on Wednesday. "Of the three accused, one is an army man and a police team has gone to Rajasthan to arrest him.

I am sure he will be arrested today," he said. Sandhu said all the three accused were known to the victim. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up to probe the case. According to the complaint, the woman was allegedly kidnapped by the accused, who arrived in a car, and took her to a secluded place where she was raped after being offered a drink laced with sedatives. The accused left her near a bus stop in Kanina later in the day.

However, the father of the young woman, a school topper who was felicitated by the government, told reporters that she could have been raped by 8-10 persons. Her mother has accused the police of failing to take action in the case. She said that her daughter was in a state of shock after the incident, while the accused were "roaming freely" after the incident.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Back home again with Haniya Aslam – II

Back home again with Haniya Aslam – II
Arjun Kapoor reveals he never wanted to become an actor

Arjun Kapoor reveals he never wanted to become an actor

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Asia Cup: Afghanistan win toss, bat against Sri Lanka

Asia Cup: Afghanistan win toss, bat against Sri Lanka

Photos & Videos

Would be great to sing for a Bollywood film: Selena Gomez

Would be great to sing for a Bollywood film: Selena Gomez
It's time we hand over the reins of the industry to women: Nawazuddin

It's time we hand over the reins of the industry to women: Nawazuddin

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Nazia Hassan's ex-husband receives warning from Zoheb for 'profiting off her name'

Nazia Hassan's ex-husband receives warning from Zoheb for 'profiting off her name'