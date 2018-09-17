Abdullah, Yahya, Asad win titles in Essa Lab Open

KARACHI: Abdullah Adnan, Yahya Ehtisham, and Asad Ali Bhagat won titles in their respective categories in the 7th Essa Lab Open National Senior & Junior Tennis Championship at DA Creek Club here the other day.

In the final of under-18 singles, Abdullah beat Ahmed Kamil 6-3, 6-3. Yahya defeated Asher Mir 7-6, 6-1 in the final of under-14 singles. In the final of 35 plus singles, Asad won against Vinod Das 8-6.

Dr Nasira Tajammul of ODGC distributed cash prizes of Rs100,000 and trophies among the winners and runners-up.Speaking on the occasion, Dr Farhan Essa promised to continue organising this tournament in the coming years.

Senior vice president of Sindh Tennis Association (STA) Khalid Rahmani announced holding two more national-level tournaments in October and November. He added that two ATF under-14 Asian Ranking tournaments would be held in Karachi in October. Two Sindh ranking tournaments would be held in Larkana and Karachi this year, he added.