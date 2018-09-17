‘Adil is England’s best spin option’

LONDON: Australian spin legend Shane Warne has asked England to stick with Adil Rashid as their main spinner when they tour Sri Lanka in October.

Warne feels Root needs to show confidence in Adil.“It’s very important that the captain backs you,” he told ESPNcricinfo at an event at The Oval.“Moeen is a batsman who plays as a second spinner, so you’ve really got five bowlers plus Moeen. And that gives you the flexibility to keep Adil, because I still think he’s the best option.”

Bowling to prive his worth will put Adil in a difficult state of mind, according to Warne.“You can’t explain to someone what it’s like when you know you’re playing in the next game,” Warne said.“If you are playing for your spot all the time it’s very, very difficult,” he added.