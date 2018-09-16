Sun September 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Kabul visit fruitful, no more clouds of fear: Qureshi

Kabul visit fruitful, no more clouds of fear: Qureshi
CJP, Saad exchange harsh words

CJP, Saad exchange harsh words
Trump administration to send US cellphones a test alert on Thursday

Trump administration to send US cellphones a test alert on Thursday
Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods

Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods
PM stops action against Katchi Abadis on railway land: Sheikh Rashid

PM stops action against Katchi Abadis on railway land: Sheikh Rashid
Indian forces kill five Kashmiris

Indian forces kill five Kashmiris
People to get powers through strong LGs: PM

People to get powers through strong LGs: PM
CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

No one knows who is the boss in Punjab, says Ahsan Iqbal

No one knows who is the boss in Punjab, says Ahsan Iqbal
Punjab govt’s TV ad pulled off air over ‘racial profiling’

Punjab govt’s TV ad pulled off air over ‘racial profiling’

National

MRM
Mohammad Riaz Mayar
September 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

ANP divided over award of ticket for PK-53 by-election

MARDAN: The Awami National Party (ANP) is facing acute differences on the award of party ticket for contesting the by-election on provincial assembly constituency PK-53, sources said.

Former MPA Ahmad Khan Bahadur and former MNA and Mardan District Nazim Himayatullah Mayar were aspirants for the ANP ticket. The party gave the ticket to the former, angering Himayatullah Mayar.

In the July 25 general election, ANP provincial president Ameer Haider Hoti contested election for NA- 21 and PK-53 and won both the seats.

He vacated PK-53 and retained the National Assembly seat.

Mayar, who is the ANP president for Mardan district, has been expressing his unhappiness over the award of ticket to Ahmad Khan Bahadur.

He criticised Ahmad Khan Bahadur and his family at a recent meeting and said he would not support him in the by-election.

He complained that the party ignored him while issuing ticket for the by-election.

Mayar also criticised Haider Hoti for awarding ticket to Ahmad Khan Bahadur. He also criticised a local journalist who is cousin of Ahmad Khan Bahadur during his speech.

The issue has created acute differences in the party as Haider Hoti, the former chief minister, is standing by Ahmad Khan Bahadur. The ANP issued show-cause notice to Mayar for violating party discipline.

This is the second time that Mayar was issued show-cause notice for violating the party discipline. In the Mashal lynching case also, he was served show-cause notice for making statements in violation of ANP policy.

Haider Hoti has reportedly started making efforts to reconcile Mayar with Ahmad Khan Bahadur so that the party is able to make a united stand in the by-election.

It is felt the differences between the ANP leaders would benefit the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate in the upcoming by-election.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Sri Lanka suffer humiliating defeat from Bangladesh in Asia Cup opener

Sri Lanka suffer humiliating defeat from Bangladesh in Asia Cup opener
Efforts to be made for providing sports facilities to youth: Shireen Mazari

Efforts to be made for providing sports facilities to youth: Shireen Mazari
Viral child kidnapping photos are fake: Sindh govt

Viral child kidnapping photos are fake: Sindh govt
Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Photos & Videos

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance
Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC