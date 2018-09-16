Sun September 16, 2018
September 16, 2018

The turn

The authorities concerned in Karachi must witness and take corrective measures to resolve the traffic congestion that occur during peak hours at Model Colony’s U-turn which is situated in front of Omega Mall’s booking office – just a few metres away from the former prominent Model Morr turning. A few years ago, the now-defunct turning was operational and the flow of traffic was smooth. There are two ways to solve this predicament. The road opposite to the mall can be expanded so that drivers can have enough space to make a turn, without obstructing the flow of traffic on other two lanes of this road.

The second solution is to construct an underpass or a flyover in the area. Vehicles not making a U-turn and going straight can take the underpass/flyover. The traffic on the road coming from Malir Cantt will remain unchanged. However, much of this traffic mess will be reduced if the authorities create speed breaker at both sides near the U-turn, install a signal on the road coming from Malir Cantt and increase the U-turns’ opening by a few feet. If possible, the authorities must consider reopening the Model Morr U-turn as it will ease this traffic problem to a great extent.

M Omar Iftikhar

Karachi

