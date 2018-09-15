Imran reviews regional security

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday chaired a meeting and reviewed the security situation and relations with the regional countries, including Afghanistan.
Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, foreign secretary, the ISI director general and other senior officials attended the meeting, it was learnt. Foreign minister briefed the meeting about his scheduled first visit to Afghanistan.
