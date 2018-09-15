Sindh govt calls for inquiry against 18 top police officers

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Friday called for an inquiry against 18 top police officers over allegations of corruption and illegal appointments. The Sindh government’s Services General Admin Department has written a letter to the Establishment Division to conduct inquiry against 18 officers of the Police Service of Pakistan.

The SC’s inquiry committee had found them involved in illegal appointments, the letter stated. The officers are involved in corruption of millions of rupees through the illegal appointments made in Sukkur, Larkana and Benazirbad, the letter added. The officers include Sain Rakhio Mirani, Khadim Hussain Rind, Javed Alam Odho, Sharjeel Kharal, Abdullah Sheikh, Javed Jiskani, Aitzaz Goraya, Pir Muhammad Shah, Pervaiz Chandio, Usman Ghani and Nasir Aftab. Besides, the letter also recommended an inquiry to be conducted against Umar Farooq Salamat, Khalid Korai, Zafar Iqbal, Fida Hussain Shah, Altaf Hussain Leghari, Junaid Shaikh and Imdad Ali Shah.