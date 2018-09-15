Man killed, another hurt in Hafizabad accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HAFIZABAD: A man was killed while another sustained injuries in an accident near Pindi Bhattian Interchange on Friday. Umair Ahmad of Jhelum and his friend Bilal were on their way to Lahore from Islamabad when their car overturned on Motorway. As a result, Bilal died on the spot while Umair was seriously injured.
