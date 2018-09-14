Student abducted in Okara

OKARA: A female student of second year was abducted on Thursday. Javeria of village 11/1AL was coming back from her college when four gunmen abducted her.

Student greeted: A student of the Government Postgraduate College Okara was greeted on securing second position in the intermediate examination of the BISE, Sahiwal. Sajid Ali, of a far-flung area of the district, has obtained 978 marks in the examination. Citizens and his relatives congratulated him, his parents and teachers for the distinction. They lauded the hard work of college Principal Prof Zafar Ali Tipu, Prof Hafiz Usman Ali, Prof Khalid Javed, Prof Akhtar Ali, Prof Muhammad Ch, Prof Rao Shahid Tassawar, Prof M Salim Ch, Prof M Iftikhar Sial and Prof M Shahid.

MAN KILLED FOR PROPERTY: An old man was murdered over a property dispute at Chak 23-A/4L on Thursday. Dona and Akhtar exchanged harsh words over a property issue. Later, accused Akhtar and Ramzan hit Dona with sticks, leaving him dead on the spot.

DIES IN ROAD ACCIDENT: A five-year-old boy died in a road accident on Thursday. The boy was moving on a motorcycle on Depalpur-Basirpur Road when a tractor hit him, leaving him dead on the spot. Three others sustained critical injuries and were referred to Lahore.