Laptops distributed

LAHORE : Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design distributed 51 laptops among the students under the Phase IV of Prime Minister Laptop Distribution Scheme on Thursday.

PIFD Vice-Chancellor Prof Hina Tayaba, Registrar Faheemur Rehman, heads of all departments along with senior faculty members and students were present. Fifty one students belonging to different departments qualified for award of laptops under Prime Minister Laptop scheme. Among them are: 43 BS students and 8 MPhil Art and Design Education students. Previously, 148 students were awarded laptops in 2014, 73 students in 2016 and 92 students in 2017. The VC congratulated the students and said, “It is responsibility of every educated Pakistani to serve the nation in their best capacity, hence the students should use the laptops intelligently.”