Multan metro bus project NAB arrests six MDA officials

MULTAN: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Thursday arrested six officials of Multan Development Authority, including former director general, director engineering, two XENs and two SDOs, in the Multan Metro Bus project on Thursday. The NAB officials arrested MDA Director Engineering Nazir Ahmed Chughtai when he appeared before a local court for hearing.

XEN Rana Wasim and SDOs Manzoor Hussain and Munam Saeed were arrested from the MDA offices. MDA former director general Sabir Khan Sadozai and XEN Rana Khalid were also arrested. The MDA officials were charged with auctioning contracts to the companies at low rates and obliging a defaulted contractor.

More than 15 senior bureaucrats are under investigation. It is learnt that former Multan commissioner Asadullah Butt and two former deputy commissioners Nadir Chattha and Zahid Salim Gondal were also investigated by the NAB. However, their arrest has not been decided yet.Earlier, the NAB executive board ordered an inquiry into Multan metro bus project corruption in December last.

The NAB ordered inquiry soon after the revelation of corruption worth $17.5 million in the Multan metro bus project. The NAB had sought help from the Federal Investigation Agency, seeking complete record of the project.