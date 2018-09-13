Thu September 13, 2018
World

MD
Monitoring Desk
September 13, 2018

Elton John & Madonna to attend Deepika & Ranveer Singh’s wedding

NEW DELHI: Quite a lot of speculation has been rife about the impending Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding. While neither Deepika nor Ranveer have confirmed or denied the rumours, the DeepVeer fans can hardly contain their excitement. While it’s earlier been reported that the wedding preparations are in full swing, a report in Bollywood Hungama states that among their select guest list, international stars Elton John and Madonna have also been invited to the intimate wedding. And well, looks like after Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli and Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja, Deepika and Ranveer’s wedding updates are all set to take the internet by storm. According to media reports, the duo is set to tie the knot on November 12 this year. While their wedding in Italy will be a grand affair, the couple also intends to keep it private. The report states that the duo has also penned down some rules for their guests – one of which states that the guests shouldn’t carry their cell phone inside the venue. This comes as a safety measure to make sure their private photographs aren’t leaked on social media before the couple decides to put it out. The wedding will reportedly take place at Lake Camo, Northern Italy.

