Kulsoom Nawaz’s death condoled

Rawalpindi: Pakistan Muslim League (N) central leader Pirzada Rahat Qudoosi has expressed grief over the demise of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s wife Kulsoom Nawaz, says a press release.

In his condolence message, he prayed that May Allah Almighty grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity and rest the depart soul in eternal peace.

He said that Kulsoom Nawaz was a courageous woman, who played a vital role for restoration of democracy in the country and her services will be remembered in the annals of history.

Qudoosi said that Begum Kulsoom Nawaz stood by Mian Nawaz Sharif through thick and thin particularly during the martial law of General Pervaiz Musharraf when in absence of Mian Nawaz Sharif; she kept the party united and also ran a campaign for her husban’s acquittal.

“The entire nation today is saddened by her demise and stands by the bereaved family in this hour of trial,” he added.