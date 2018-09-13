Thu September 13, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 13, 2018

Teenager found injured two days after disappearance

An 18-year-old was found with critical injuries on Wednesday, two days after he was kidnapped by unidentified persons in mysterious circumstances from Taimuria locality.

The teenager was found on Khadim Solangi Road within the limits of SITE Super highway police station. According to Edhi foundation volunteers, they discovered him after locals called them to the scene.

Initially, they took him to the police station, but the police officials there refused to take the case, saying that the boy had been kidnapped three days ago from Taimuria police remits.

The volunteers then shifted him to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where the teenager while talking to media persons said that he had been kidnapped on Monday from near his home in Zafar Town in North Nazimabad within the limits of Taimuria police station when had left home to buy cigarettes for his father.

“Three men in a black car kidnapped me at a gunpoint. They then took me to an isolated place where they tightened my hands and feet with rope.”

The boy further said that the armed men beat him up before they stabbed while demanding money. “They continued to ask me the contact details of my father to demand ransom money from them, but I refused to provide them any details. Then they took me in a car to Sohrab Goth area, where they threw me out.”

The victim’s father, Muhammad Aslam, told the media that he was a rickshaw driver and, following the sudden disappearance of his son, he approached the Taimuria police for registering a case, but the police did not take the matter seriously.

Taimuria SHO Chaudhry Sohail said the case was being investigated, adding that it seemed the boy was injured during a scuffle with his friends and now he was trying to change the nature of the incident. He said the police were recording statements of the boy and his family.

