Three kids among 4 killed in Mardan roof collapse incident

MARDAN: Four persons, including three minors, were killed and three others were injured in different roof collapse incidents in the district, officials said on Tuesday.

They said a heavy shower and windstorm hit the district late Monday, adding the roof of the dilapidated house of Rahimzada collapsed in Faqir Band area.

His wife Safiha Rani and two children identified as Falak, 5, and Rahil, 15-month, were killed and his 12-year-old child Eman was injured in the incident.

The second incident occurred in Mirwais Killay on the Charsadda Road where the roof of the house of Abdur Rehman caved in as a result of which his two-year-old child Yousaf Khan died and a three-year-old daughter was injured.

The third incident happened in Siribalool in Takhtbhai where the roof of a house of Lal Mir collapsed. As a result, his 22-year-old daughter, Sana, was injured.