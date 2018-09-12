Pemra holds bidding for 5 TV licences

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) conducted bidding for the issuance of five satellite television broadcast station licences.

The bidding for the grant of satellite TV licences in different categories: news & current affairs, entertainment, sports, agriculture, health & education was held at Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority Headquarters Tuesday.

The authority invited applications through advertisement dated 1st September, 2014 form eligible companies for the grant of satellite TV licenses through bidding under Section 19 of the Pemra Ordinance 2002, the process was delayed due to litigation, however, the honourable courts, dismissed the petitions in favour of Pemra.

Following companies participated including: M/s BOL Enterprises (Pvt.) Limited, Karachi, M/s Galaxy Broadcasting Network (Pvt.) Limited, Lahore, M/s Hamza Sadiq News Network (Pvt.) Limited, Lahore, M/s Glam Network (Pvt.) Limited, Islamabad, M/s Venus Entertainment Company (SMC-Pvt.) Limited, Karachi, M/s Renaissance (Pvt.) Limited, Karachi, and M/s Media Roots (Pvt.) Limited, Islamabad.

The successful bidders in each category are; M/s Galaxy Broadcasting Network (Pvt.) Limited, Lahore in News & Current Affairs category for Rs63.5 million, BOL Enterprises (Pvt.) Limited, Karachi in Entertainment category for Rs48.5 million, M/s Media Roots (Pvt.) Limited in Agriculture category for Rs10.5 million, M/s Glam Network (Pvt.) Limited in Health category for Rs10 million, and M/s Renaissance (Pvt.) Limited, Karachi in Education category for Rs10.5 million.

The successful bidders will be required to deposit the balance amount of earnest money within 15 working days.