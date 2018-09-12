Wed September 12, 2018
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz released on parole

Supreme Court of Pakistan to hire transgenders: CJ

The scope and limits of ‘change’

NFC award and budget deficits

Amir Liaquat to be indicted: CJP

New technology to be used for Lahore sewerage system

Nawaz refused to be released on parole after Kulsoom Nawaz's death: report

CPEC is future of Pakistan: COAS

Statement attributed to Maryam Nawaz incorrect: PMLN

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

World

AFP
September 12, 2018

US teens prefer remote chats to face-to-face meeting

NEW YORK: American teenagers are starting to prefer communicating via text instead of meeting face-to-face, according to a study published Monday by the independent organization Common Sense Media. Some 35 percent of kids aged 13 to 17 years old said they would rather send a text than meet up with people, which received 32 percent. The last time the media and technology-focused nonprofit conducted such a survey in 2012, meeting face-to-face hit 49 percent, far ahead of texting’s 33 percent. More than two-thirds of American teens choose remote communication — including texting, social media, video conversation and phone conversation — when they can, according to the study. In 2012 less than half of them marked a similar preference. Notably, in the six-year span between the two studies the proportion of 13 to 17-year-olds with their own smartphone increased from 41 to 89 percent. As for social networks, 81 percent of respondents said online exchange is part of their lives, with 32 percent calling it “extremely” or “very” important. The most-used platform for this age group is Snapchat (63 percent), followed by Instagram (61 percent) and Facebook (43 percent).

What Nawaz and Kulsoom have in common with Quaid-i-Azam?

Anderson seals England victory over India in fifth Test

Pakistani film ‘Indus Blues’ makes it to international film festival nominations

What you need to know about new iPhone models XS, XS MAX, and XR

Woman accused of beating underage maid identified as Indian: Shireen Mazari

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

