Trump cancels trip to Ireland

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump is no longer certain of traveling to Ireland after he attends events commemorating the end of World War I in Paris later this year, the White House said Tuesday.

“The president will travel to Paris in November as previously announced. We are still finalizing whether Ireland will be a stop on that trip,” said Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, who gave no reason for the possible cancellation.

The White House announced last month that Trump would continue on to Ireland following the November 11 ceremonies, to “renew the deep and historic ties” between the two countries.