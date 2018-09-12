Wed September 12, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 12, 2018

Law to protect women, children discussed

LAHORE: A group of non-government organisations (NGOs) on Tuesday demanded implementation of available laws to ensure the protection of women, children and other marginalised groups.

The demand was made at a seminar held here on “Legislative development for protection of women, children and transgender.” Zia-ur-Rehman of an NGO highlighted the incorporation of Article 25-A in the Constitution of Pakistan under which free and compulsory education was recognised as basic right of every child between the age of 5 to 16 years.

Iftikhar Mubarik highlighted the need for formulation of Child Protection Policy followed by a concrete and realistic action plan to end all forms of violence against children. Sadia Sohail Rana from PTI shared that the Punjab government is committed to protect the rights of marginalised segments of society and soon will announce a roadmap to go ahead in this regard.

Members of Punjab Provincial Assembly from different political parties assured their full commitment and support to work for legislation and all other possible measures which includes increase in minimum age of marriage for girls from 16 to 18 years, to work for protection of transgender community, increase in resources for secondary education for all children especially girls, formulation of Child Protection Policy as well as for establishment of comprehensive child protection system. Mrs Kishwar Shaheen Awan Provincial Commissioner from National Commission for Human Rights also assured the full support of NCHR as state institution to promote and protect human rights.

