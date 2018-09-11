Islamabad Academy lift football cup

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Academy Club lifted Jashn-e-Azadi Football Cup after beating Ghauri Club 2-0 at Jinnah Stadium here Monday, says a press release.

Yasir from Islamabad Academy was declared man of the match while Adil from Ghauri Club and Ehtesham of G8 United Club were awarded top scorers and best goalkeeper trophies respectively.

In the 33rd minutes of the first half, Muhammad Ali scored first goal for Islamabad Academy Club and Noman doubled the margin 2-0 in the 29th minutes of the second half. Ghauri Club could not avail two golden chances. A total of 32 teams took part in the tournament.

Pakistan Sports Board Director General Arif Ibrahim was the chief guest who gave away trophies and individuals prizes to the winners and runners-up.