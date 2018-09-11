IHC directs CDA to act against media houses in residential areas

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Monday directed Capital Development Authority (CDA) to take action against media houses, as they did not shift their offices from residential areas. Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui has directed CDA to “ensure the compliance of orders as per undertaking in which applicants of many media houses including ARY Media Communication (Pvt) Ltd, Bol News & Entertainment, Associated Press, Neo News, Communication Research Strategies (Pvt.) Ltd, Capital TV, Afghan TV, and Roznama Jahan Pakistan and others were supposed to vacate the premises by 10 August, 2018.” The court has directed Deputy Commissioner ICT and CDA to implement court order and submit a report on Tuesday (today). Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui remarked that “Officials in attendance are directed to ensure the compliance of court order and submit report by Tuesday (today)”.