Atlas makes exit as CAS Int’l Squash begins

Our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Aamir Atlas Khan looked a shadow of his past while teenager Abbas Zeb gave a dazzling display of his abilities before losing in a five-game thriller in the $ 30,000 Serena Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Squash Championship that began with the main round at the Mushaf Ali Complex Monday.

Aamir though had all shots in his armory lost the battle against stamina. The former world No 14 ultimately retired with hamstring injury against Ahsan Ayaz 11-5, 6-11, 6-9.“It is always tough to make a comeback in international squash once you leave professional squash.” The former world No 14 limped out of court with hamstring injury even when he was leading the third game. “I would continue training once I get fit. Hopefully in three months time I would be in a position to be in a better shape for international events,” Aamir said.Young Pakistan Abbas Zeb, however, had given good account of himself against Egyptian Ahmad Hosney before losing in five games. World No 93 Hosney won 9-11, 11-8, 11-9, 9-11, 11-9. The youngster looked sharp and agile before losing in five games.

Farhan Mehboob beat Israr Ahmed (Pak) 10-12, 11-6, 11-4, 11-3 in a match that failed to live up to expectations. Farhan Mehboob looked in a better shape and never allowed Israr to get an upper hand once he lost the first game. “I have trained hard for the event and hopefully would be in a position to give my best in matches to come,” he said. Farhan has a tough second round where he would be seen playing against No 2 seed Nafizwan Adnan (Mas) who enjoyed bye in the first round. “I am fully prepared for the match and hopefully would be in a position to give my best in the match against No 2 seed,” he said.

Majority of women players were enjoying in the first round in the CAS Women event that also got under Monday. Anantana Pasertratanakul (Thi) beat Noor Ul Huda (Pak) 11-5, 11-4, 6-11, 11-2 in the first round while Zoya Khalid and Zohab Kamal also won their opening round matches.

Results: CAS International (Men): Leo Au (Hkg) (bye); Ivan Yuen (Mas) bt Sajad Zareian Jahromi (Iri) 15-13, 11-6, 11-5 (3-1); Ahmed Hosney (Egy) bt (WC) Abbas Zeb (Pak) 9-11, 11-8, 11-9, 9-11, 11-9 (3-2); Mazen Gamal (Egy) and Mohamed Reda (Egy) got bye; Tayyab Aslm (Pak) bt Shahjahan Khan (Pak) 12-10, 11-5, 13-15, 4-11, 16-14 (3-2); Asim Khan (Pak) bt Amaad Fareed (Pak) 12-10, 11-6, 11-6 (3-0); Karim Al-Fathi (Egy) got bye; Omar Abdel Meguid (Egy) got bye; Shehab Essam (Egy) bt Aqeel Rehman (Aut) 11-7, 11-5, 11-8 (3-0); Ahsan Ayaz (Pak) bt (WC) Aamir Atlas Khan (Pak) 11-5, 11-6, 6-9; Youseff Soliman (Egy) got bye; Karim El Hammamy (Egy) got bye; Mostafa Asal (Egy) bt Farhan Zaman (Pak) 11-7, 11-7, 11-7; Farhan Mehboob (Pak) bt Israr Ahmed (Pak) 10-12, 11-6, 11-4, 11-3 (3-1); Nafizwan Adnan (Mas).

Women international event: got bye; Anantana Pasertratanakul (Thi) bt Noor Ul Huda (Pak) 11-5, 11-4, 6-11, 11-2; Amna Fayyaz (Pak) bt Rushna Mehboob (Pak) 11-6, 7-11, 12-10, 11-4; Riffat Khan (Pak) bt Komal Khan (Pak) 11-9, 11-9, 11-7; Zahab Kamal (Pak) bt (WC) Fehmina Asim (Pak) 11-6, 12-10, 7-11, 11-5. All other ranking women players got bye.