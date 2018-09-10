‘UAF to devise new service structure for security staff’

FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad will devise a new service structure for security staff in accordance with other civil security services organisations.

It was said by UAF Vice-Chancellor Dr Zafar Iqbal Randhawa while addressing a farewell party for four security guards, including Niamat Ali, Abdul Hafeez and M Gulzar, at the Student Teacher Centre. The UAF VC directed the varsity security staff to ensure foolproof arrangements to safeguard the lives of the campus community.

He urged them to put a special focus on ethics to give due respect to the visitors as well as to maintain self-respect. He said that all possible measures were being taken and resources were being provided to ensure the foolproof security with capable and trained staff. He said that we had to perform our duties with hard work and dedication.

The VC said that under the unprecedented movement led by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the country was achieved after the great sacrifices. Now it was our responsibility to move the country to the new heights of progress and prosperity, he added.

He lauded the action and measures taken on the part of the Pakistan Army to ward off terrorism from the country. Estate Management Principal Officer Dr Haroon Zaman said that the university had competent security staff and there was a need to improve their service structure. He said that they had conducted the various training sessions for the capacity building of the security staff especially to react in emergency situation.