Mon September 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan seeks to review CPEC agreements: FT

Pakistan seeks to review CPEC agreements: FT
Change in the air

Change in the air
Abundance and scarcity

Abundance and scarcity
Dam donations

Dam donations
Us vs us

Us vs us
Family of a boy missing in UAE pins hopes on Imran Khan

Family of a boy missing in UAE pins hopes on Imran Khan
Pakistan asks Saudi Arabia to address trade imbalance

Pakistan asks Saudi Arabia to address trade imbalance
Overseas Pakistanis showing little interest in I-voting

Overseas Pakistanis showing little interest in I-voting
Pakistan saved $600m in Qatar LNG deal: Bloomberg

Pakistan saved $600m in Qatar LNG deal: Bloomberg
PTI has edge over PML-N’s Rishad Khan in PK-23

PTI has edge over PML-N’s Rishad Khan in PK-23

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘UAF to devise new service structure for security staff’

FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad will devise a new service structure for security staff in accordance with other civil security services organisations.

It was said by UAF Vice-Chancellor Dr Zafar Iqbal Randhawa while addressing a farewell party for four security guards, including Niamat Ali, Abdul Hafeez and M Gulzar, at the Student Teacher Centre. The UAF VC directed the varsity security staff to ensure foolproof arrangements to safeguard the lives of the campus community.

He urged them to put a special focus on ethics to give due respect to the visitors as well as to maintain self-respect. He said that all possible measures were being taken and resources were being provided to ensure the foolproof security with capable and trained staff. He said that we had to perform our duties with hard work and dedication.

The VC said that under the unprecedented movement led by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the country was achieved after the great sacrifices. Now it was our responsibility to move the country to the new heights of progress and prosperity, he added.

He lauded the action and measures taken on the part of the Pakistan Army to ward off terrorism from the country. Estate Management Principal Officer Dr Haroon Zaman said that the university had competent security staff and there was a need to improve their service structure. He said that they had conducted the various training sessions for the capacity building of the security staff especially to react in emergency situation.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Huawei’s nova 3 series has a Pakistan connection

Huawei’s nova 3 series has a Pakistan connection
Cook holds firm in farewell to strengthen England´s grip on fifth Test

Cook holds firm in farewell to strengthen England´s grip on fifth Test
Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence
Deepika Padukone opens about fighting depression

Deepika Padukone opens about fighting depression

Photos & Videos

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him
Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence
Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book

Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book