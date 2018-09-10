Pakistan players break into junior squash top-10 rankings

KARACHI: Junior squash players of the country have reached world’s top-ten rankings despite there being no international events in the country.

According to the international rankings of junior players released by World Squash Federation (WSF) for September, four Pakistani players claimed positions in top-10 rankings of under-17 and under-19 categories.

In boys under-17 category, Abbas Zeb is ranked 3rd, Uzair Shaukat 5th and Haris Qasim 6th.

Zeeshan Zeb is ranked 29th, Shahab Khan 36th and Asadullah Khan 63rd.

In boys under-19 category, Kashif Asif is ranked 7th, Abbas Zeb 8th, and Haris Iqbal 18th.

The ranking of Mansoor Zaman in this category is 20th, Naveed Rehman 30th, and Haris Qasim 36th.

Uzair Shaukat is ranked 43rd, while Mohammad Essa, Saifullah and Zeeshan Zeb are 89th.

They achieved these rankings by participating in such events as World Junior Championships and Asian Junior Super Series (AJSS).

In 2018, not a single international junior event has been held in Pakistan so far.

There used to be Roshan Khan Open and DG Rangers championships.

But the high-profile Roshan Khan event was converted into an event for seniors and so was the DG Rangers event.

Yet, there is hope as Southern Philippines Muslim & Non-Muslim Unity and Development Association (SPMUDA) Chairman Sports South Asia Khalid Atlas Khan has some remedies for this situation. “I think Pakistan is already spending a lot of money by holding international squash tournaments for seniors,” said Khalid. “It is more important to spend this money on our players, especially at junior level,” he added.

He said that the PSF needs to create opportunities for junior players of the country otherwise it would be really difficult for them to keep giving podium performances at international platforms.

Khalid, an ASF Level-II and WSF Level-I Qualified Coach, said that he was available to steer the junior squash out of crisis. “After completing my assignment in Ecuador, my services are available for Pakistan squash. It will be an honour for me to serve my country,” said Khalid.