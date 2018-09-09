CM pledges uniform development strategy

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has assured a uniform development strategy for the whole of the province with focus on giving relief to the people of backward districts.

He was talking to a delegation of District Bar Association, Swat, led by its president Akhtar Muneer Advocate at Chief Minister’s Secretariat here, said a handout.

The delegates kept the chief minister abreast of their problems and requested him to find a solution to them. Additional Secretary Law and others were also present on the occasion.

Reassuring the lawyer community, the chief minister said that his government would focus on expeditious development of backward areas through a uniform and just development strategy in order to give relief to the poor in the first step.

He reminded the delegates that the PTI government in its previous tenure delivered.

Mahmood Khan asked the lawyers to present their charter of demands in written form, adding that he was well aware of the problems of different segments of the society and assured to resolve them as early as possible.

He said the PTI government in the province was not oblivious to the problems of the district level institutions and in the process, the people suffer. The people had reposed confidence in PTI and it would endeavour to deliver, he said, adding, the resolution of the people’s problems of the backward areas would be taken on priority basis.

Regarding the loadsheding in Swat, the chief minister said that it was a longstanding demand and assured to take curative steps in this regard. “We have multiple options, the suitable among them would be used to settle this problem adding that the existing system is weak needing repair and replacement to carry the existing load of electricity,” he added.

He also took notice of the closure of the dialyses machine in the Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital and assured to solve the issue.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has constituted an inquiry committee to probe the misbehaviour and derogatory attitude of Deputy Commissioner Charsadda with the journalists.

A committee comprising two senior officers has been tasked with probing the circumstances behind the whole happening, said a handout.

The committee will report the whole circumstances by Monday. It was officially stated here today.

Meanwhile, the chief minister has also taken notice of the negligence of doctors in a hospital in Mardan, causing the death of a female patient and order an inquiry in this regard.

“A high-level probe committee will conduct inquiry to investigate the actual negligence of medical staff on duty including doctors and others,” said a handout, adding, the committee had been directed to report within three days.