Sun September 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Tough for overseas Pakistanis to provide $1,000 each for dams

Tough for overseas Pakistanis to provide $1,000 each for dams
The abandoned Article 27

The abandoned Article 27
History not to forgive if debt not paid back: CJP

History not to forgive if debt not paid back: CJP
PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan
Top baboos’ play role in furthering politicisation of bureaucracy

Top baboos’ play role in furthering politicisation of bureaucracy
Mamnoon completes term as president, Alvi takes oath today

Mamnoon completes term as president, Alvi takes oath today
Ready to form panel to probe ‘rigging’: Fawad

Ready to form panel to probe ‘rigging’: Fawad
PM to visit Karachi on Sept 16

PM to visit Karachi on Sept 16
PML-N govt gave CPEC, PTI hiked prices: Shahbaz

PML-N govt gave CPEC, PTI hiked prices: Shahbaz
Alibaba’s Jack Ma to unveil succession plan, remain chairman

Alibaba’s Jack Ma to unveil succession plan, remain chairman

Islamabad

A
APP
September 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Gang of 16 poachers intercepted, fined by Wildlife Board

Islamabad : A gang of 16 pleasure hunters with 20 gun dogs with them was intercepted by Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) on yesterday night for their alleged hunting of endangered species in the Margalla Hills National Park.

"This was the 30th attempt of the illegal hunting in the Islamabad Capital Territory in a year for the sake of fun without permit which was foiled by the vigilant team of IWBM," an official of the Board informed on Saturday.

Talking to APP, Assistant Director of IWMB, Sikhawat Ali said the poachers, who were in possession of sophisticated weapons and a pack of 20 hunting dogs, were besieged with the help of locals and police at H-9 forest area.

They during the investigation revealed that they were hunting wild boars and their next destination to night was Margalla Hills Park.

A fine of Rs20,000 was imposed on them under section 5 and 6 of the Islamabad Wildlife (Preservation, Conservation and Protection) Ordinance, 1979, he added.

Sikhawat Ali said the gang was intending to hunt endangered Grey Gorals, Kalij Pheasants and Barking Deers at Margalla Hills Park to night, "Which was frustrated by our team."

It was further being investigated whether they were doing this for the sake of fun or smuggling, he added.

He said unfortunately weak laws were allowing these poachers set loose and a nominal amount of fine for hunting rare species was not helping to stop this illegal activity.

A team of hunters was also arrested from Trail-3 some three months ago and was fined for capturing 13 species of birds. There were credible information that a smuggling mafia was also involved in hunting at the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) and some endangered species were being lifted for commercial gains.

The IWMB in response has enhanced its vigilance against poaching on account of such information, he added.

A citizen, who assisted IWMB team about poachers move, terming the Rs20,000 fine to a gang of sixteen poachers insubstantial to protect wildlife, said "Only one Kalij Pheasant is sold from twenty to twenty five thousand rupees in open market.

"Another official of the IWMB said the barking deer and Kalij pheasant were the favourit animals for the commercial mafia and the illegal wildlife trade was 3rd largest business after smuggling and drugs dealing.

Sharing the last one year’s poaching record, the official told that as many as 30 cases were reported, out of which 29 were fined. The department lodged First Information Report in only one case under section 21(4) of the ordinance at Bara Kahu Police station that was pending in the capital’s session court.

"Apart from the required financial assistance there was also a dire need to improve relevant laws to introduce rigorous punishment like Kenya to halt this unlawful activity with full force," he suggested.

Rawal Lake, Shakarparian, Shahdra Zone, H-9 forested area and Bara Kahu are the hotspot of hunting, the official added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’
Birthday boy Buttler puts England in command of India finale

Birthday boy Buttler puts England in command of India finale
Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Brief, angry confrontation in New York pits Nicki Minaj against Cardi B

Brief, angry confrontation in New York pits Nicki Minaj against Cardi B

Photos & Videos

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement
Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use