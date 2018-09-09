KBA swears in new office-bearers

Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem on Saturday attended the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected office-bearers of the Karachi Bar Association (KBA) and appreciated the role of the organisation.

Naseem said that he would always support the KBA. He also said that all the posts in the bureaucracy and other government departments should be filled on merit. He declared that he would fight the case of the KBA in parliament and would try to address each and every problem of the organisation and its lawyers.

KBA President Haider Imam Rizvi welcomed the law minister and said the oath-taking ceremony was delayed due to uncertain political conditions of the country. He complained that no provincial government had ever announced any grant for the KBA. Former SCBA president Justice (retd) Rasheed A Rizvi appreciated the role of the KBA, saying the organisation always assisted the SCBA in voicing concerns on important issues.