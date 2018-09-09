Apple says US tariffs on China would hit ‘wide range’ of products

SAN FRANCISCO: A “wide range” of Apple Inc products including the Apple Watch would be affected by proposed U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods, the company told U.S. trade officials, but gave no sign of an impact on its iPhone cash cow.

Apple did not disclose specific revenues for most of the affected products, but of those the Apple Watch may be the biggest seller. It brought in about $6.1 billion in revenue last year, according to an estimate from analyst firm Bernstein. That represents a small portion of Apple’s $229 billion in overall sales.

Apple laid out the impact on its products of the Trump administration’s proposed tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods in an unsigned letter it submitted on Wednesday to U.S. officials as part of a public comment period.

On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump, speaking aboard Air Force One, said that he has tariffs on an additional $267 billion in Chinese goods “ready to go on short notice if I want.”Cell phones, the biggest U.S. import from China, have so far been spared, but would be hit if Trump activates the new $267 billion tariff list.

AirPods headphones, some of Apple’s Beats headphones and its new HomePod smart speaker also face levies as part of the proposed tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods, according to the letter submitted on Wednesday.