Rawalpindi thrash AJK in U-19 Cricket

ISLAMABAD: Rawalpindi inflicted crushing innings and nine-run defeat on AJK in the National Under-19 three day cricket tournament at the Marghzar Ground Friday. After bowling out AJK for 207 in the first innings, Rawalpindi managed AJK for 158 in the second outing. Rawalpindi managed 374 for 9 in their first innings. Awais Akram (44), Hassan Azmat (32) played well for AJK in the first innings while Shahid Ahmad (37) and Hassan Azmat (32) scored some runs for AJK in the second runs. For Rawalpindi Farhan Shafiq picked up 8 for 100 taking four wickets each in both innings.

Scores: Rawalpindi Region 374-9 in 79 overs (Haider Ali 133, Mubasir Khan 37, Razaul Mustafa 51*, Zaid Khan 37, Zohaib Bukhari 3-72, Usama Fazil 2-94, Najam Naseer 3-94). AJK Region 207 all out in 81.1 overs (Awais Akram 44, Hassan Azmat 32, Qazi Arbqan 27, M Ajmal 2-18, Farhan Shafiq 4-48, Shiraz Khan 2-52) and 158 all out in 73.3 overs (Shahid Ahmed 37, Hasan Azmat 34, Farhan Shafiq 4-52, M Suliman Khushi 3-12, Mubasir Khan 2-45)

Scores of other matches: At Jinnah Stadium Gujranwala: Sialkot Region 341-7 in 83 overs (Umer Shafiq 140, Mohsin Riaz 102, Haroon Wahid 2-35, Bilal Ahmed 2-59) and 198-3 decl in 47 overs (Umer Shafiq 52, Haroon Ahmed 32, Asher Bhatti 100*, M Sarim Ashfaq 2-18). Islamabad Region 246 all out in 72.3 overs (Sarim Ahfaq 61, Zahid Iqbal 41, Jawad Ahmed 33, Ghulam Mohiuddin 4-97, Farrukh Waqas 3-42) and 85-2 in 27 overs (Hasan Abid Kayani 43*, Zahid Iqbal 28*, Ghulam Mohiuddin 2-16). Result: Match drawn.