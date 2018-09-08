ACE told to start probe against NGOs failing to run schools

Sindh Chief Minister’s Adviser on Information and Anti-Corruption Murtaza Wahab has directed the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) to initiate an investigation against non-governmental organisations which have not been abiding by their contracts with the Sindh Education Foundation (SEF) to run schools in the province under the concept of public-private partnership.

A statement issued on Friday said that the adviser on anti-corruption and information had given these orders after receiving a formal complaint to this effect written by SEF Managing Director Naheed Durrani.

The adviser said that after conducting a transparent investigation in the matter, strict action would be taken against the NGOs that had not been implementing their contractual obligations regarding the management and operations of the schools under the PPP mode.

Action would be taken against the responsible NGOs, which were either running away from their contractual obligations or making excuses.