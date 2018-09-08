Ishtiaq Baig meets Nawaz

KARACHI : Mirza Ishtiaq Baig, President PML-N Business forum, met PML-N Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz at the Adiala jail and found them both in high spirits. In his message, Nawaz Sharif thanked the business community and the people of Karachi for their support to the PML-N in the recent elections. During the meeting, Ishtiaq Baig presented Nawaz Sharif his book ‘Aaj Ki Dunya’. The former prime minister on the occasion told Ishtiaq that he regularly reads his columns and like them.