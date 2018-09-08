Sat September 08, 2018
AFP
September 8, 2018

Stewart wants new US football coach hired by year’s end

NEW YORK: US national team general manager Earnie Stewart said Thursday he wants a new coach hired by the end of the year but has not yet started interviewing candidates.

The Americans revamped the national team program after failing to qualify for this year’s World Cup in Russia, creating Stewart’s job and giving the coaching position to Dave Sarachan on an interim basis this year.

Jurgen Klinsmann was fired in 2016 after two US defeats to open the final round of qualifying for the World Cup, with Bruce Arena returning to the post only to have the Americans lose 2-1 at Trinidad and Tobago and fail to reach Russia. Arena stepped down three days later.

Just who will step in full time as the road to World Cup 2022 in Qatar begins is uncertain, Stewart told reporters ahead of Friday’s USA-Brazil match in East Rutherford, New Jersey.Stewart said he had informal talks with six or sveen coaches who have expressed interest directly or through agents.

“I haven’t interviewed people,” Stewart said. “Have I spoken to people? I’ve spoken to people.”Stewart wants to establish an attacking US style.“We believe in the United States we’re a country that is aggressive in the right sense of the word. We’re a little bit in your face,” Stewart said.

