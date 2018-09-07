Martyrs paid homage

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Paying tribute to the martyrs of 1965 war, priest Shahid Meraj, dean of Lahore Cathedral, has said the Defence Day reminds Pakistanis that no one can defeat a nation which can gives sacrifices. He said, “Let’s pledge on the Defence Day that we would give sacrifices of all kinds for the sovereignty and prosperity of Pakistan.”
Paying tribute to the martyrs of 1965 war, priest Shahid Meraj, dean of Lahore Cathedral, has said the Defence Day reminds Pakistanis that no one can defeat a nation which can gives sacrifices. He said, “Let’s pledge on the Defence Day that we would give sacrifices of all kinds for the sovereignty and prosperity of Pakistan.”
Comments