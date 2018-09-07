Martyrdom is sacred honour: IG

Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam said that the sacrifices of armed forces who laid their lives for defence of country and peace are a bright path for all nations.

He said that Defence Day is in fact a day of loyalty and also a day for renewal of promise with the martyrs and Ghazis of Pakistan’s army, Air Force and Navy and also all nation is standing with armed forces of Pakistan. He said that officers of Punjab Police are also prepared for every kind of sacrifice. He expressed these views while addressing to senior police officers on the event of Defence Day. On the directions of IG Punjab, Punjab Police paid a visit to graves of martyrs of armed forces with marking the day with zeal and zest. On this occasion, police officers laid floral wreath on graves of martyrs and offered Fateha while RPOs and DPOs moved to homes of Pakistan Army martyrs and met with the family of martyrs and paid homage to sacrifices of martyrs in their respective districts and regions.

IG Punjab directed to all DPOs to take care of families of martyrs in every possible way in their districts. He said that martyrdom is a sacred honour which is bestowed upon people who are selected by Allah and Punjab Police is always standing with families of heroes who embraced martyrdom.