EAC, Qadiani’s induction: IHC gives petitioner time to justify act unlawful

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday gave more time to a petitioner for preparation to justify how the constitution of Economic Advisory Council (EAC) and induction of Dr. Atif Mian, who’s a Qadiani by faith, as its member was unconstitutional.

Justice Amir Farooq asked the petitioner, Hafiz Ehtesham Ahmed, to satisfy the court how formation of EAC by the prime minister would be unconstitutional. The petitioner said formation of National Economic Council (NEC) was allowed under Article 156 of the Constitution but there was no justification for formation of EAC in its presence.

The petitioner told the court that he had objection to making Dr Atif R Mian as a member of the council because Qadianis did not accept the Constitution of Pakistan. Justice Amir Farooq asked the petitioner if there’s any ban in the Constitution on any non-Muslim to join such bodies.

Responding, the petitioner said there’s no such ban in place but the Qadianis’ position was different in the Constitution, as they did not recognise the Constitution of Pakistan and hence could not be made part of such bodies.

The judge told the petitioner that he was levelling an accusation that Qadianis did not recognise the Constitution. The petitioner requested the court to summon a certificate from them whether they recognized the Constitution.

He said if they recognised the Constitution of Pakistan, then he won’t have any objection to Dr Atif Mian’s inclusion in the EAC. Justice Amir Farooq remarked that if the Constitution did not impose any embargo on them to become a member of such bodies then how Dr Atif’s induction would be termed unconstitutional, as obviously he was a Pakistani. The petitioner sought some time to satisfy the court in this regard. The court adjourned the hearing for one week.