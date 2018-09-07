Fri September 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Atif Mian asked to step down from Economic Advisory Council

Atif Mian asked to step down from Economic Advisory Council
Pakistan has capacity to store water for 36 days

Pakistan has capacity to store water for 36 days
Role of opposition in democracy

Role of opposition in democracy
Gay rights across the globe: death penalty to marriage

Gay rights across the globe: death penalty to marriage
US will equip India to contain China

US will equip India to contain China
Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai resigns

Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai resigns
Khatm-e-Nabuwat judgment: Non implementation causing controversies, divisions

Khatm-e-Nabuwat judgment: Non implementation causing controversies, divisions
SC forms six-member JIT to probe money laundering case

SC forms six-member JIT to probe money laundering case
PM Imran Khan holds back tears as nation remembers fallen heroes

PM Imran Khan holds back tears as nation remembers fallen heroes

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Defence Day observed in Multan with fervour

MULTAN: The Defence Day was observed here with zeal and fervour on Thursday. A number of ceremonies were held to pay tribute to the martyred Pakistan Army soldiers and officers who had sacrificed their lives on the battlefront. The day started with gun salute while special prayers were also offered for peace and prosperity of the country.

The city district administration held a tableau in connection with the day and paid tribute to the families of martyrs. National flag was also hoisted.

Commissioner Nadeem Irshad Kiyiani paid tribute to all soldiers and citizens who sacrificed their lives in war on terror. He said the security agencies were sacrificing for the country and nation restlessly. “Government is taking measures to financially support the families of martyrs,” he added.

The Civil Aviation Authority also conducted a special ceremony at Multan International Airport. Airport manager Mubarak Shah paid homage to the martyrs of 1956 war. He said Pakistan Air Force responded fearlessly to the Indian aggression.

Shah planted a sapling at airport in memory of the 1965 war martyrs, saying 100 plants would be planted at airport in connection with the Green Pakistan campaign.

City Police Officer Munir Masud Marth visited the families of police martyrs and met their children. He visited the family members of martyred constable M Irshad at Al-Quraish Colony and gave them gifts. Later, he visited the family of martyr head constable Riaz Hussain.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Bradburn leaves Scotland to become Pakistan's fielding coach

Bradburn leaves Scotland to become Pakistan's fielding coach
Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'
Oscar organizers retreat on 'popular film' category after backlash

Oscar organizers retreat on 'popular film' category after backlash
Priyanka Chopra, A.R. Rehman to perform in India at Bryan Adams concert

Priyanka Chopra, A.R. Rehman to perform in India at Bryan Adams concert

Photos & Videos

Afridi's 'Naswar' video goes viral

Afridi's 'Naswar' video goes viral
Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'
Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid

Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use