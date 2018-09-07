Defence Day observed in Multan with fervour

MULTAN: The Defence Day was observed here with zeal and fervour on Thursday. A number of ceremonies were held to pay tribute to the martyred Pakistan Army soldiers and officers who had sacrificed their lives on the battlefront. The day started with gun salute while special prayers were also offered for peace and prosperity of the country.

The city district administration held a tableau in connection with the day and paid tribute to the families of martyrs. National flag was also hoisted.

Commissioner Nadeem Irshad Kiyiani paid tribute to all soldiers and citizens who sacrificed their lives in war on terror. He said the security agencies were sacrificing for the country and nation restlessly. “Government is taking measures to financially support the families of martyrs,” he added.

The Civil Aviation Authority also conducted a special ceremony at Multan International Airport. Airport manager Mubarak Shah paid homage to the martyrs of 1956 war. He said Pakistan Air Force responded fearlessly to the Indian aggression.

Shah planted a sapling at airport in memory of the 1965 war martyrs, saying 100 plants would be planted at airport in connection with the Green Pakistan campaign.

City Police Officer Munir Masud Marth visited the families of police martyrs and met their children. He visited the family members of martyred constable M Irshad at Al-Quraish Colony and gave them gifts. Later, he visited the family of martyr head constable Riaz Hussain.