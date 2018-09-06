Nandipur reference: AC summons Babar Awan, Pervaiz Ashraf on 18th

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Wednesday summoned former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, PTI leader Babar Awan and five others in a reference pertaining to Nandipur power project.
The reference was filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over alleged delay in Nandipur power project, which caused Rs27 billion loss to the national exchequer. The hearing of the case will resume on September 18.
