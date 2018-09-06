Nandipur reference: AC summons Babar Awan, Pervaiz Ashraf on 18th

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Wednesday summoned former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, PTI leader Babar Awan and five others in a reference pertaining to Nandipur power project.

The reference was filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over alleged delay in Nandipur power project, which caused Rs27 billion loss to the national exchequer. The hearing of the case will resume on September 18.

On Tuesday, Babar Awan tendered resignation from his post of adviser to prime minister on parliamentary affairs after the NAB filed a reference against him in the accountability court. In his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Babar Awan said he has resigned from his post to prove that the allegations against him are baseless. Babar Awan stated that the rule of law should begin from him, adding that he is not one of those who stick to their positions.