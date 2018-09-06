Lodhi, Naveed laud SBP’s role in soccer promotion

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan said Sports Board Punjab (SBP) will work with all stake holders like sports associations, federations and private sector for the promotion of sports in the province; he said this while addressing a press conference after the council meeting of Punjab Football Association (PbFA) at Football House on Wednesday.

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Secretary Col (retd) Ahmed Yar Khan Lodhi, President Punjab Football Association Sardar Naveed Haider and other office-bearers of football association were also present on this occasion.

Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan said govt single handedly can’t achieve the objective of sports promotion. “We want to make collective efforts with all stake holders for the cause of national sports. It’s right time for all quarters to come forward and contribute their share for promotion of sports,” he maintained. Director General Sports Punjab Aamir Jan informed the media that SBP is planning to hold district championship in every game every year and after that this championship will be held at divisional and Punjab level on regular basis. “We are also chalking out calendar of district and divisional level sports events of Sports Board Punjab and we will release it when finalized,” he disclosed.

Answering a question about football grounds, DG SBP Muhammad Aamir Jan said as many as 38 football grounds are near completion in different cities of province. “Our target is not just to build football grounds but our objective is to hold regular sports events over there and produce future sports stars. Again we expect from all stake holders to come forward and put up combine efforts and find ways and means how can we generate maximum benefit out of these valuable sports facilities,” he elaborated.

DG SBP Muhammad Aamir Jan said it’s nice to hear that Pakistan football team tasted a victory in a major event like Asian Games after 44 years. “Pakistan has plenty of talent and we want to see our national football team among the leading outfits in future,” he explained. PFF Secretary Col Ahmed Yar Lodhi thanked Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan for extending every kind of cooperation for the holding of Punjab U-15 Football Cup in a befitting manner. “Sports Board Punjab always took effective measures for the promotion of sports and we expect the same from them in future,” he added. President Punjab Football Association Sardar Naveed Haider also admired the role of Sports Board Punjab and Secretary Sports for the organization of Punjab U-15 Boys Football Cup. “It’s the cooperation of Sports Board Punjab due to which we managed to hold this grand football tournament quite successfully,” he added.