Rootsian selected in under-19 National Women Football Team

Islamabad: Eeshal Fayyaz, student of Roots DHAI/IVY Campus is selected in the Under-19 National Women Football Team and declared best striker and Best Football Player (Under-19) women in Pakistan, says a press release.

Eeshal has been selected in the National Football Team (Under-19 Women) by the Pakistan Football Federation.

Khadija Mushtaq and entire family of Roots IVY congratulates Eeshal Fayyaz on this achievement that by giving the right platform, Roots IVY is producing sports stars of Pakistan.