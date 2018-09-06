SPC organises Defense Day football match today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Sports Promotion Company (SPC) in collaboration with District Football Association (DFA) Central is organising Under-14 Pakistan Defense Day football match here at 16-Star football ground on Thursday. The match will be played between hosts 16-Star and North Muslim Football Club.
