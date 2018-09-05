Tree plantation at women varsity

SWABI: Women University Swabi Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khanzadi Fatima Khattak on launched tree plantation drive at the new under-construction campus of the varsity in connection with the Plantation of Pakistan Day.

Project coordinator, faculty members, students and officials from local Forest Department were also present. The students also contributed by planting different kinds of trees.

Addressing on the occasion, the vice-chancellor said that conserving environment was need of the hour because, “We could not survive without healthy atmosphere.” She said that Women University, Swabi, would launch research projects, which would contribute to help save our nature. She said, “It is our national duty to keep our environment clean.”

Entry test for English, Art design conducted: Entry test for English and Art and Design was conducted at the University of Peshawar on Tuesday.

Around 2100 students took part in English while more than 150 students participated in the Art and Design.

National Testing Services (NTS) Director Tahir Aslam and Director Admissions Peshawar University Ali Asghar Jan were also present on the occasion.

A press release said the results would be declared on September 7.

September 8 and 9 have been fixed for English, and September 10 will be interview date for the Art and Design students.