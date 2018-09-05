Wed September 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan’s interests will remain supreme, Qureshi tells Pompeo

Pakistan’s interests will remain supreme, Qureshi tells Pompeo
Strained ties

Strained ties
Learning from China

Learning from China
Presidential election

Presidential election
Arif Alvi's father was first Indian prime minister's dentist

Arif Alvi's father was first Indian prime minister's dentist
PTI MNA ‘wants’ posting of his favourite officials: Rajanpur DC

PTI MNA ‘wants’ posting of his favourite officials: Rajanpur DC
Miftah Ismail defends PML-N's economic policies

Miftah Ismail defends PML-N's economic policies
Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest martyrdom of civilian along LoC

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest martyrdom of civilian along LoC
Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

Pakistan’s third LNG terminal expected to rack up $5bln in annual turnover

Pakistan’s third LNG terminal expected to rack up $5bln in annual turnover

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
September 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

HEC to develop academic ties with Sri Lanka

Islamabad: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) will develop academic collaboration with Sri Lanka through Pak-Sri Lanka Higher Education Cooperation Programme.

Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr. Tariq Banuri stated this during a meeting with Pakistan’s High Commissioner in Sri Lanka, Maj. Gen. (R) Shahid Hashmat at the Commission Secretariat.

Hashmat expressed his strong commitment to play active role in executing the Pak-Sri Lanka Higher Education Cooperation Programme. He affirmed that the programme will further strengthen the bilateral relations and will improve people-to-people contact.

Dr. Banuri said that the HEC accords high importance to international collaborations, adding that the Pak-Sri Lanka Higher Education Cooperation Programme is one of the examples of its commitment to promotion of higher education in the country.

Under the programme, the HEC will extend educational assistance to Sri Lankan students and faculty. The project includes 1000 scholarships for Sri Lankan students, faculty exchange initiatives, training of Sri Lankan civil servants, holding of Pakistan Higher Education Expo in Sri Lanka, and establishment of a Department of Language and Culture at University of Colombo.

It was agreed in the meeting that the project will be executed from Fall 2019, while a credible and transparent merit-based system will be put in place for the selection of students and faculty.

The meeting was also attended by Executive Director, HEC Dr. Arshad Ali, Adviser, Human Resource Development, HEC Waseem S. Hashmi Syed, Director General, Planning and Development, HEC Dr. Mazhar Saeed, and Project Manager, Pak-Sri Lanka Higher Education Cooperation Programme Dr. Arshad Bashir.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys
Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi
Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him
Director who signed Mahira for 'Raees' criticises Indian ban on Pakistani artists

Director who signed Mahira for 'Raees' criticises Indian ban on Pakistani artists

Photos & Videos

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi
Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan

Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan
Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him
‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys